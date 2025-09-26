[SeCOND edition | via Cell | Apologies for typos]

We now have a verdict. Vox populi vox dei* as the ancient Romans used to say (the voice of the people is the voice of God). In the first edition, reposted in full at the end of this update, I asked:

Will Italian popular masses start enacting a peoples embargo and drag their political class to institutionalize it?

The answer is a resounding yes, at least for the People’s Embargo. The Italian General Strike for Gaza of Sep.22 was a resounding success.

It is hard to convey the quantity, quality and diversity of participation and the energy that is coming out of it.

SEP.22 Lorenzo Tosa (Journalist and Writer) FACEBOOK https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1356580052504115&id=100044563983825

International media has visually focused on a brief and limited clash of maybe less than 50 to 80 protesters and police at Milan’s Central Railway Station, while my social media and chats instead have filled with images of oceanic, pacific crowds from 80 cities maybe numbering in the several hundreds of thousands to perhaps a million or more who took part - peacefully.

Several ports and transport nodes were blocked and entire sectors affected.

Yes the crowds were often singing Bella Ciao, as CNN has called it recently it is “an Italian anti-Nazi folk song from WW2”, and it’s an antifascist song, of course. Along with other songs. Very appropriate.

Here are some great links to give you a sense.

SEP 22 - USB Union - SEP 22 Compilation from across Italy on You Tube. WATCH: https://youtu.be/2SSt8ABmw3Q?si=uOo1U9dkkzP_YNbn

SEP 22 - BARI - General Strikers for Gaza sing Bella Ciao - WATCH: https://youtu.be/03IvDAWsyY4?si=lJPxlE8QVMQmjvsn

SEP 18 - LIVORNO - CGIL Tuscany held its General Strike blocking the Port there which was again struck on Sep.22 under the General Strike called by USB union. WATCH: https://youtu.be/zqIGY5jtJGA?si=iUYtwNiv_PyNxaIc

As I had said in the 9.18-9.20 post reproduced in whole below, Catholic mobilization is an important part of the groundswell.

SEP 22 - 100 Priests March for Gaza in Rome (representing over 1,600 Catholic Priests Against Genocide). WATCH: https://youtu.be/f1RztyZXTZs?si=akVu0bkG48oIUouR

SEP 22 - Aerial View - ROME by Termini Train Station - posted by radio and media personality, Francesca Fornario. WATCH: https://m.facebook.com/reel/826095359982721/?referral_source=external_deeplink

SEP 22 - COMPILATION of PICS - Che Tempo Fa, WATCH on Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=656398330872778&id=100095078510862

This is a massive wave of people striking. It has impacted politics already .

The Italian parliamentarians of the PD, AVS, M5S parties (read the reposted essay below for background) that have belatedly convereged in support of an arms embargo on Israel staged a sit in in Parliament after the latest Israeli drone attacks on the Global Sumud Flotilla boats and demanded a stern response by the Italian far right government of Giorgia Meloni to its ally Israel.

The Meloni Government has so far refused to break from its pro-Israel line, and did not even recognize the State of Palestine at the UN this week at the United Nations General Assembly, getting bypassed by other European governments which have recognized a Palestinian State even as they remain complicit in the genocide (UK, France for example).

The Italian government however has now felt compelled to send an Italian Navy ship towards the Global Sumud Flotilla to provide potential assistance, and has lodged a formal protest with the Israeli government for the (not yet lethal) drone attacks that have occurred. The center-left government of Spain is likewise sending a Navy ship. Italian, Spanish and French elected officials and citizens are on those flotilla boats, among others.

Should they and other flotilla volunteers be murdered or hurt by the Israeli armed forces the situation in Italy will get very hot .

It is highly likely that popular interference with Israeli bound shipping to and from Italian ports will become a recurrent feature “nel Bel Paese” going forward.

Unions and civic organizations in Italy are already planning further direct actions.

below is the first edition, unchanged, written in the run-up to sep.22 italian general strike providing some background analysiS.

9.18.25 | Ports Interrupted | General Strike UPDATE | WATCH Explosives to Israel Blocked by Ravenna (Italy) Port Workers with Support of Mayor and Regional Authorities

Well, I was going to write in great detail about the Night March of 40,000 Italian citizens that took place in Genova (Genoa) on Aug.31, with the participation of the Mayor of the ancient port city, as a sendoff to the Italian component to the Sumud Global Flotilla, and how it connects to the city’s anti-fascist tradition, and how it signals the vitality or at least the echo of several historical strands in Italy, the catholic and the secular democratic-republican, socialist, commmunist and anarcosyndicalist popular traditions, which are emerging and interacting, resulting in a mass response outflanking the embarassed criminal genocidal complicity of the far-right national government while pushing the laggard components of the center-left parties to take more and more marked positions in support of the Palestinian struggle.

Above all, a growing number of people are moving to make their dissent public and seeking action rather than just rhetoric. Large masses of Italians have donated many tons of food to the flotilla, and above all have mobilized to try and break the siege and disrupt the genocide of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli state and its US and close international partners.

In the case of Genoa, the Sumud global flotilla partnered with two organizations, Music For Peace, an NGO already active in international food aid, and CALP, Collettivo Autonomo Lavoratori Portuali (a long standing syndicalist port workers union, affiliated with the USB trade union confederation, who have already disrupted weapon shipments to war zones in the past).

But there is ferment in many parts of the country.

And on the workers’ front, the CALP vanguard is not as isolated as before, at least looking from a distance.

There are several aspects of the Genoese march that did not get noticed in English language media, but even Politico EU noted that the Genoese port workers affiliated with CALP promised to shut down Italian ports to all Israel-bound shipments if Israel harms their comrades now sailing towards Gaza to begin to releave the siege.

See: Sep. 1, 2025 Politico EU

https://www.politico.eu/article/italian-dockworkers-threaten-israel-cargo-ban-gaza-flotilla-departs-genova/

Will Italian popular masses start enacting a peoples embargo and drag their political class to institutionalize it?

That is the key question here in fact. Will the people and above all the workers of Europe and the USA in key supply chain nodes take direct action, collective action, to interfere with the genocide?

How? For example by striking and therefore blocking transhipment or production of arms and other boycotted engagements with the genocidal state of Israel.

And will a broader mass of the population protect them as they do so?

And will the authorities acquiesce or repress those groups of workers who will take action against genocide?

Here is where the latest events at Port of Ravenna take on a great deal of relevance.

The Italian Port of Ravenna has been entangled in shipping military material to Israel for quite some time, and activists have been protesting institutional collaboration with Israeli defense entities again for quite some time.

But on Sep.18, 2025, possibly in part thanks to the UN categorically and officially defining Israeli actions against Palestinians as a genocide but a few days earlier, the status quo at the Port all of a sudden became indefensible.

The local authorities which in fact are shareholders of the Port blocked the shipment of military cargo onto an Israeli ZIM ship, and remarked the need for the port to operate in a manner consistent with ethical and national and international law.

WATCH the activists who have been pushing for this outcome explain more details on this You Tube video which is in auto-translated into English (you can set it in Italian by goimg into the Audio settings)

https://youtu.be/V8huWBQaBys?si=xfFKsiqGx2KFqupz

AND READ: https://www.ilfattoquotidiano.it/2025/09/18/armi-israele-ravenna-protesta-sindaco-notizie-2/8131149/

For more details regarding the elected officials making the decision. You will need to use google translate or similar to turn it into English. But here is a more institutional perspective.

Source: Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Date: Sep.18, 2025.

Reporter: Andrea Tunno

Title (translated):

“Ravenna stops a shipment of explosives going to Israel: the revolt of port workers, mayor and Region”

(Note: an Italian subnational unit, like a US state).

Subtitle (translated):

“Explosives going to Haifa were supposed to be loaded up on the cargo ship but when people got word of it, port workers and local administrators were able to put a stop to it (implied that permit to load and transfer the cargo was denied).”

As (see the youtube video referenced above) interviewee and investigative reporter and activist Linda Maggiori explains, there have been a number of weapons shipments towards Israel from the port of Ravenna, lacking proper authorization, as Italian law restricts weapons shipments to human rights violators in war zones, similar to US Leahy laws. Additionally there is an ongoing structured partnership between the Port of Ravenna with a EU financed/NATO interfacing project named Undersec, which entails participation by Israeli weapons company Rafael, and Tel Aviv University. An Undersec meeting in Ravenna was cancelled because of the protests.

What is most significant is that the Emilia-Romagna power structure, in the hands of a center-left coalition dominated by the Partito Democratico, which has had an ambiguous to fully Zionist alignment in its short history, and is still Zionist penetrated (though it has quite different historical roots in the the Communist, Socialist and left-facing Christian Democrats), has now aligned with the restive port workers and the rising popular tide of support for active opposition to the genocide of the Palestinians.

This is, in a sense, a shift more aligned with the traditions of the historical left parties and a certain parts of the catholic world from which the current PD comes out of, but against which the neoliberalized PD has almost chronically stood in contrast to.

The strongest positions on the Palestinian question, which are in fact in greater continuity with prior historical patterns, have been taken for the last two years by Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra (Greens and Left Alliance) and by Movimento 5 Stelle, the junior sometime partners to the left of the Partito Democratico (Democratic Party, or PD for brevity). These political entities are in fact the dialectical product of the PD’s ever rightward movement, emerging to its left.

Other left parties have also taken strong anti-imperialist stances, but do not sit in Parliament.

It is hard to summarize here for the non-Italian reader the complex evolution of party structures, ideologies and broader relations with unions (there are multiple ideologically distinct confederations) and other components of what is called ‘civil society’ following the implosion of the historical pre-1991 left and center, however, a significant development is that syndicalist Genova port workers of CALP who belong to USB, a relatively minor force in most sectors but with some elements of strength, especially in logistics, today are finding themselves increasingly supported, in good company, in their intent to disrupt deadly arms shipments.

From a marginalized minority they appear more and more as a popular vanguard, even though they are much further to the left and outside the dominant trade unions and political parties of the very broadly defined electoral center-right/center/center-left political arc which is currently in opposition to the ruling far right led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, (she of fascist origins).

Jumping from Genova, Liguria (NW Italian coast) to Ravenna (NE-Central Italian Coast) again what stands out is that finally the power structure in the former Regione Rossa, the red region par excellence in the previous century, Emilia Romagna, is taking belated action and discovering that yes, it can act to embargo weapon shipments to Israel. It doesn't need to wait for the national government. It can back the port workers. It can't ignore genocide any longer.

The pressure will be immense to make this blocked shipment into a one off event, but the mayor’s own words would seem to foreclose that possibility.

SEE (English translation should kick right in)':

https://youtu.be/SFgZpFOqLV4?si=OAtkETrM0SYwIB2I

Elly Schlein, Democratic Party National Party Secretary (i.e. the top leader) commended the local Emilia-Romagna administrators, reminding everyone that their actions match the PD’s national committment to impose a full arms embargo on Israel once in government.

Getting to this point took 600,000 dead and maimed Palestinians, and the competiton on her left flank by the Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S), Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra (AVS) towards whose positions the PD leadership has now converged. The political class has been lagging the more radical direct action of left wing syndicalists, and parts of the broader trade union movement, civic secular and catholic organizatioms.

But it is starting to catch up, under clear pressure.

In many ways, compared to other decades, the response of Italian society and politics to Palestinian suffering has been at first muted, the hegemony of Zionism has seemed to dominate, and perhaps the US/NATO Ukraine proxy war with Russia has contributed to the further neoconization/likudization of the Italian political class and by reflex its ‘civil society’ and certainly the media, the deeply embedded media, much of which has been taking Atlanticist dictation as murderous gospel. This is the culmination of a process lasting decades but perhaps further accellerated by the rising number of armed conflicts Italians have been implicated in under American tutelage, now aggravated by the indirect but rather militant NATO warfare in Europe.

Italy is a militarily occupied rear of many US frontlines operating under a peace constitution. It is a major weapons exporter and importer, a NATO country full of US bases, and due to its geographic position, a major transhipment hub. Its relationships with Israel, the US and Western powers is highly structured and connects several strategic sectors.

But clearly revulsion has been building up in society, and the desire to undertake non symbolic action is also building up. I am a distant if somewhat informed observer, so I will conclude here for now.

USB has called for a general strike across public and private sectors “to defend the flotilla, stop the genocide in Gaza and stop the war economy” on Sep.22nd. For it to be truly general it will need participation well beyond its usual base of militants and supporters.

UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine Francesca Albanese sent a video message in support, and many different groups are signing up to support the Sep.22 General Strike with over 60 demonstrations.

USB states workers from several other European ports will join in, including Greek port workers in the Port of Piraeus, and furthermore that the international Meeting dei Porti will take place in Genova on Sep.26-27 to further coordinate the struggle.

Meanwhile, the largest trade union in Italy, historically the premier left union (pre-1991 it was mainly socialist & communist), CGIL has also been mobilizing on the peace question, in the Middle East, in Ukraine, and is also getting more directly involved on the question of weapons logistics.

“The initiatives in the ports are taking care of what the Government is incapable of doing” says the National FILT-CGIL, underscoring that “the mobilization of Ravenna’s port workers made it impossible to load two containers loaded with military explosives whose destination is Haifa, Israel.”

See: CGIL Colletiva (the news website of the CGIL trade union confederation) Sep.19, 2025.

I portuali di Ravenna bloccano un transito di armi per Israele.

https://www.collettiva.it/copertine/internazionale/i-portuali-di-ravenna-bloccano-un-transito-di-armi-per-israele-vwof9ttm

An interview with Davide Conti, FILT-CGIL Ravenna Secretary, is embedded in the page linked above. FILT is the transport sector union of the CGIL labor confederation. It sounds like CGIL labor delegates and members, along with other port workers aligned with other unions were instrumental in refusing to load the weapons in Ravenna, threatening to strike otherwise.

Sep.19th there was also a General Strike in Livorno called by FILT-CGIL, another major port with a long militant worker tradition.

https://www.collettiva.it/copertine/internazionale/gaza-filt-cgil-livorno-non-e-piu-tempo-di-aspettare-ekojhp0d

And under the leadership of General Secretary Maurizio Landini CGIL dedicated Friday Sep.19 to nationwide strikes of a few hours to a full shift across all economic sectors, along with demonstrations and workplace assemblies.

Read: https://www.cgil.it/speciali/2024/la-cgil-per-gaza/per-gaza-cgil-19-settembre-2025-scioperi-e-mobilitazioni-in-tutta-italia-veyaeyyg

Shaher Saad, General Secretary of the General Federation of Palestinian Unions sent a letter to CGIL commending the Union and the Italian working class for its day of mobilization and worker strikes in support of the Palestinian people and for the end of war on Gaza.

There is clearly an element of competition between CGIL and USB, but that is not necessarily a bad thing as long as the pressure builds and a People’s Embargo takes root and persists, and hopefully other segments of Italian society also mobilize.

Opposing a genocide should be a low bar and supported by a broad ideological coalition, a reprise of a truly anti-fascist popular front.

In Italy, it would seem that the movement from silence to rhetoric to the first glimmers of direct collective action and institutional realignment under popular pressure are taking place, albeit too slowly, too small.

In part this is happening as a return, a revival of old roots. May they persist. May it grow.

It is too easy for it to be a spurt, rather than a persistent struggle, but we may yet be surprised.

But now that we have reviewed the latest from the Italian Ports…and wait to see if Marseilles, if Piraeus chime in,.etc..this begs the question of US labor and its unions, and the US Democratic Party they generally take as reference, and US society more broadly.

Will Baltimore take a stand? Or Chicago, the largest inland logistics center of the USA, will Newark? Will Savannah? Will LA?

A people’s embargo will take collective action at the very least by mayors, port authorities, truck drivers, rail workers and port workers, and their unions where they have them, and the unions they could build as they organize to undertake such an effort.

/// end 2ND edition WRITTeN Sep.25, 2025 /// apologies for typos /// composed on cellphone /// FIRST EDITiON written Sep.18-sep.20 ///